千載機會入住華埠心臟區 亞珠閣大廈開放申請

本報芝加哥訊
聯邦政府第八節補助計劃，接受低收入申請入住Archer Court。
聯邦政府第八節補助計劃，接受低收入申請入住Archer Court。

喜歡居住華埠，又沒法負担高昂租金人仕，是低收入的華人喜訊。期待良久，多年因住額滿及輪候者多的亞珠閣大廈，現有空置，正接受入住申請。有興趣朋友可前往華埠亞珠閣查詢。

亞珠閣位於2242 S. Princeton Ave, Chicago, IL，將於10月21日再次開放接受聯邦政府第八節補助計劃的申請，單位房型包括1，2，3 睡房 / 1 浴室。申請人必須年滿十八歲，帶備身分證來臨管理 處。收表時間為每星期二，四上午10點到12點。所有申请均须遵守物业租户选择标准中规定的规则。本大廈由Prairie管理及開發有限公司管理，並確保住房機會均等。

Archer Courts Apartments located at 2242 S. Princeton Ave, Chicago, IL will open its Federally Subsidized Section 8 Waiting List for Individuals in need of 1, 2, or 3 Bedroom apartments on October 21, 2021.  All interested parties must be at least 18 years of age and bring a valid state picture ID to the management office at this location between the hours of 10:00 AM and 12:00PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.  All applications will be subject to the rules set forth in the property Tenant Selection Criteria. This property is managed by Prairie Management & Development, Inc., and is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

