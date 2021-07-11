發發發 吉祥樓盤 財富泉源芝加哥 888 S. Michigan大道破空閃耀登場

888 S. Michigan大樓正門。

位Michigan888公寓大樓，座落於南密西根高端文化大道上，標誌著非凡氣魄的全層頂層，享有芝加哥 湖濱的壯麗全景，可以呼吸著“無盡開放、清晰和自由”的空氣。走下配備有鑰匙的電梯，進入寬敞的私人中心門廳和行政家庭辦公套房。東面是一間寬敞明亮的大房間，非常適合家庭生活以及舉辦大大小小的派對。西邊是主臥室套房和 3 間臥室。這個真正獨一無二的公寓，也是豎立在公園環境中的城市休閒勝地，有近鄰餐廳、Soldier Field, Orchestra Hall、管弦樂廳和其他音樂舞台、現場劇院、密西根湖、而適合有船船主的Burnham港Monroe港僅幾步之遙，就近也有自行車路徑及千禧公園和博物館 等。

這幢大樓屬國家歷史地標於1913 年由 Holabird Roche建造，並於 2002 年被重新開發重建。Penthouse 2為單一業主，匠心設計，精緻佈局，全新粉飾設計而完成。大堂配備全天候保安和代客泊車服務；顧用非常敬業的員工。還提供令人驚嘆的公共頂房，湖泊和公園的壯麗景色可盡收眼簾。非常適合想要在城市及享有休閒生活方的家庭居住，是一個結合理想、奢華、舒適的最好城市生活居所。

Exceptional full-floor penthouse on South Michigan Ave Cultural Mile offers breathtaking panoramic views of Chicago lakefront, "forever open, clear and free." Step off the keyed elevator into your spacious private center foyer and into an executive home office suite. To the east is a stunningly expansive light-filled Great Room, one-of-a-kind for family living as well as for hosting parties large and small. To the west are the master bedroom suite plus 3 bedrooms. This truly one-of-a-kind condo is an urban retreat in a park setting and also steps from restaurants, Soldier Field, Orchestra Hall and other music stages, live theaters, Lake Michigan, Burnham Harbor and Monroe Harbor for boat owners, bike paths, Millennium Park and Museum Campus. National historic landmark building by Holabird Roche in 1913 was gutted and redeveloped in 2002. Single-owner Penthouse 2 was lovingly finished with bespoke details and finishes. Lobby is staffed 24/7 for security and valet parking; exceptionally dedicated staff. Amazing common rooftop with incredible views of the lake and park are also provided. Perfect for the family that wants an urban retreat that also facilitates an active lifestyle. Ideal home combines luxury, comfort, and the best of city life.

888 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago 11th Penthouse

Key Features 主要設施：

4-bedroom/4.5 bath full-floor unit

Keyed elevator entry directly into the residence’s foyer

Home office suite, including a conference room, library, office, and full bathroom

Four bedrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom suite

Meticulously developed and maintained, and is move-in ready

Spacious great room with vistas of the parks and lakefront, perfect for social gatherings。

