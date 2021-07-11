我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

Delta強襲 美連4天新增確診破2萬例

與上海復興簽約了？台積電：正在與德國BNT原廠簽約

發發發 吉祥樓盤 財富泉源芝加哥 888 S. Michigan大道破空閃耀登場

(本報芝房產訊)
888 S. Michigan大樓正門。
888 S. Michigan大樓正門。

位Michigan888公寓大樓，座落於南密西根高端文化大道上，標誌著非凡氣魄的全層頂層，享有芝加哥湖濱的壯麗全景，可以呼吸著“無盡開放、清晰和自由”的空氣。走下配備有鑰匙的電梯，進入寬敞的私人中心門廳和行政家庭辦公套房。東面是一間寬敞明亮的大房間，非常適合家庭生活以及舉辦大大小小的派對。西邊是主臥室套房和 3 間臥室。這個真正獨一無二的公寓，也是豎立在公園環境中的城市休閒勝地，有近鄰餐廳、Soldier Field, Orchestra Hall、管弦樂廳和其他音樂舞台、現場劇院、密西根湖、而適合有船船主的Burnham港Monroe港僅幾步之遙，就近也有自行車路徑及千禧公園和博物館等。

這幢大樓屬國家歷史地標於1913 年由 Holabird Roche建造，並於 2002 年被重新開發重建。Penthouse 2為單一業主，匠心設計，精緻佈局，全新粉飾設計而完成。大堂配備全天候保安和代客泊車服務；顧用非常敬業的員工。還提供令人驚嘆的公共頂房，湖泊和公園的壯麗景色可盡收眼簾。非常適合想要在城市及享有休閒生活方的家庭居住，是一個結合理想、奢華、舒適的最好城市生活居所。

Exceptional full-floor penthouse on South Michigan Ave Cultural Mile offers breathtaking panoramic views of Chicago lakefront, "forever open, clear and free." Step off the keyed elevator into your spacious private center foyer and into an executive home office suite. To the east is a stunningly expansive light-filled Great Room, one-of-a-kind for family living as well as for hosting parties large and small. To the west are the master bedroom suite plus 3 bedrooms. This truly one-of-a-kind condo is an urban retreat in a park setting and also steps from restaurants, Soldier Field, Orchestra Hall and other music stages, live theaters, Lake Michigan, Burnham Harbor and Monroe Harbor for boat owners, bike paths, Millennium Park and Museum Campus. National historic landmark building by Holabird Roche in 1913 was gutted and redeveloped in 2002. Single-owner Penthouse 2 was lovingly finished with bespoke details and finishes. Lobby is staffed 24/7 for security and valet parking; exceptionally dedicated staff. Amazing common rooftop with incredible views of the lake and park are also provided. Perfect for the family that wants an urban retreat that also facilitates an active lifestyle. Ideal home combines luxury, comfort, and the best of city life.

888 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago 11th Penthouse

Key Features 主要設施：

4-bedroom/4.5 bath full-floor unit

Keyed elevator entry directly into the residence’s foyer

Home office suite, including a conference room, library, office, and full bathroom

Four bedrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom suite

Meticulously developed and maintained, and is move-in ready

Spacious great room with vistas of the parks and lakefront, perfect for social gatherings。

詳情請致電 

Tory Rezin 815-325-7811 / [email protected]

Caitlin Smith 630-432-9190 / [email protected]

登臨下面網站

https://dawnmckennagroup.com/properties/888-s-michigan-avenue-unit-ph2-chicago-il-60605-11033451  。

888 S. Michigan 浴室。
888 S. Michigan 浴室。
可觀湖全景。
可觀湖全景。
888 S. Michigan大樓内部大廳一隅。
888 S. Michigan大樓内部大廳一隅。
上圖為888 S. Michigan行政家庭辦公套房。
上圖為888 S. Michigan行政家庭辦公套房。
888 S. Michigan大樓内部分廳一隅。
888 S. Michigan大樓内部分廳一隅。
888 S. Michigan大樓外貌。
888 S. Michigan大樓外貌。

博物館 芝加哥

上一則

華裔議員江珍妮主導「亞裔史」列公校必修課 伊州長簽署

下一則

Free Webinar-Banking Basic 免費網絡授課 - 銀行基礎知識

延伸閱讀

豪擲2390萬元 億萬富翁創芝獨棟屋交易新高紀錄

豪擲2390萬元 億萬富翁創芝獨棟屋交易新高紀錄
華裔青年領袖大獎 數十人脫穎而出

華裔青年領袖大獎 數十人脫穎而出
7、8大道改單行不符程序 社區委員興訟

7、8大道改單行不符程序 社區委員興訟
華人抗議7、8大道改單行 怒轟亞當斯罔顧華社權益

華人抗議7、8大道改單行 怒轟亞當斯罔顧華社權益
反對7、8大道改單行道 華人求助亞當斯

反對7、8大道改單行道 華人求助亞當斯
血腥長周末 芝加哥104人中槍19死

血腥長周末 芝加哥104人中槍19死

熱門新聞

近期航空班機上發生的乘客鬧事不守規矩的事件，多與乘客拒戴口罩有關。圖為一名女乘客因不願戴口罩與乘務人員對罵。(CBS電視截屏)

波士頓30高中生轉機拒戴口罩 爆衝突 航班延1晚

2021-07-07 22:05
根據金融網站Bankrate最新出爐的「2021年全美最佳及最差退休州」排行榜，喬治亞州高居最佳退休州首位。圖為喬州薩凡納(Savannah)。(Getty Images)

全美最佳退休州 喬州奪冠 佛州名列第二

2021-07-09 15:35
在台灣排第10類施打族群的陳偉達到休士頓美福藥局接種，免費、免排隊、還有三種疫苗可選擇。（記者封昌明／攝影）

不願在台灣排長隊 退休老師高價飛休士頓打疫苗

2021-07-06 19:38
因為疫情回不了休士頓的西格尼洛夫婦。（KHOU）

打完疫苗出國探親 卻卡在阿根廷回不了家

2021-07-07 15:15
男子偷窺臥房，女子攜槍自保。（Mario Martel）

猥瑣趴窗偷窺全入鏡 德州男被捕僅百元即保釋脫身

2021-07-09 18:45
國慶假期讓許多消費者成了剁手族。（C+R Research）

先享受後付款 近半消費者最後都剁手

2021-07-07 15:15

超人氣

更多 >
川普15歲小兒子又長高了？目測超過200公分

川普15歲小兒子又長高了？目測超過200公分
重傷住院治療海地第一夫人 首度發表公開聲明

重傷住院治療海地第一夫人 首度發表公開聲明
海地總統遇刺案疑點重重 刺殺變拘提 隨扈竟不在場

海地總統遇刺案疑點重重 刺殺變拘提 隨扈竟不在場
Delta強襲 美連4天新增確診破2萬例

Delta強襲 美連4天新增確診破2萬例
日研究：接種疫苗者 約3.5%九天內出現「莫德納手臂」

日研究：接種疫苗者 約3.5%九天內出現「莫德納手臂」