年俗篇／恭喜發財、大吉大利 英文這麼說

學會英文版的兔年賀詞，可以跟外國朋友拜年。(Getty Images)

●農曆新年是全世界華人最重要的日子，大街小巷充滿著喜慶的氣息，人們互相拜年道賀。2023迎接兔年，免不了要說幾句兔年吉祥話祝賀對方，但除了中文版賀詞，英文版的兔年賀詞又有哪些呢？記下來祝賀你的外國友人吧！

Happy Chinese New Year！（新年快樂）

Best wishes for a happy new year！（恭賀新禧）

May you be happy and prosperous.（恭喜發財）

May everything go well for you. （萬事如意）

Great fortune and great favour！（大吉大利）

May all your wishes come true！（心想事成）

May you have peace at every age.（歲歲平安）

Surplus & abundance year after year.（年年有餘）

May good fortune fall upon you.（吉星高照）

Wishing you luck for the new year.（新年大吉）

May the five blessings (longevity, wealth, health, virtue, and a natural death) come to you.（五福臨門）

May all that you do go smoothly.（一帆風順）

May your year be filled with abundance of smiles and laughter.（笑口常開）

May you have rapid advancement in your career.（飛黃騰達）

Wish you more future successes.(步步高升)

Live long and prosper. (多福多壽)