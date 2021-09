橫越600公尺…巴黎鐵塔起步 他懸空走過塞納河

法國27歲走繩好手鮑蘭(Nathan Paulin),日前成功從巴黎著名地標艾菲爾鐵塔(Eiffel Tower)橫空跨越600公尺走到塞納河對岸,聚集在地面的大批觀眾,紛紛為他歡呼喝采。

French slackliner Nathan Paulin walked across a rope suspended 70 meters above the ground from the Eiffel Tower on Saturday. Paulin - who was attached to a safety line - finished the 600-metre course in 30 minutes as part of a live performance festival. pic.twitter.com/DFAhFFdfpr