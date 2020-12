印度1童1狗相擁睡街頭 網：一起認養別拆散！

"It's been 8 years since I'm staying at Shiv Chowk. My pet dog stays with me & I feed him milk & bread at nights. My mother ran away years ago & my father is in jail. Police provided me with new clothes & got me admitted to a school. I would like to thank them," says the child https://t.co/FE1QlsRdi3 pic.twitter.com/ladLGCnPTl