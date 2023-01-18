烏克蘭直升機撞基輔一幼兒園墜毀 內政部長等18人喪生

烏克蘭內政部長搭乘的直升機18日墜毀烏克蘭首都基輔一座幼兒園，造成至少18人身亡，罹難者包含烏克蘭內政部長。（路透）

烏克蘭內政部 長搭乘的直升機18日墜毀在烏克蘭首都基輔郊區一座幼兒園，造成至少18人喪生，罹難者包含烏克蘭內政部長與3名孩童，另有29人受傷，至少15人正在醫院搶救。

烏克蘭內政部長顧問格拉什琴科（Anton Gerashchenko）在推特表示，死者包含了內政部長莫納斯特斯基（Denys Monastyrskyi）、第一副部長葉寧（Yevhen Yenin）與國務秘書盧布科維奇（Yuriy Lubkovych）。稍早消息指出，有9名死者是直升機乘客。

這架直升機墜毀在基輔東方郊區城鎮布洛瓦里（Brovary）。初步調查顯示，直升機撞擊幼兒園，隨後墜毀在附近的住宅大樓旁。孩童與幼兒園人員已遭緊急撤離。

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his 1st deputy Yevhen Yenin and Ministry's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych died today in Kyiv region.



My colleagues, my friends. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to their families.

In the city of Brovary, next to a kindergarten and a residential building, a helicopter fell

At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten. Everyone was evacuated. There are victims.

There are victims.

Footage of a fire appeared after a helicopter fell from a height in #Brovary - a terrifying scale of the spread of fire is visible

Footage of the consequences of a helicopter crash in the #Kyiv region appeared. pic.twitter.com/xsoHN9hcF0 — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) January 18, 2023