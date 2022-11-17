影／澤倫斯基稱非烏方飛彈落在波蘭 拜登回應了
烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基16日堅稱，前一天落在波蘭村莊普熱沃多夫（Przewodów）的飛彈並非來自烏軍。BBC與路透17日報導，美國總統拜登對他的說法表示懷疑。
據報導跟影像，從亞洲之行回國的拜登抵達白宮時，路透記者馬森（Jeff Mason）提到澤倫斯基說落在波蘭的飛彈不是烏克蘭的，請問他的回應。拜登先眨了幾下眼睛，隨後簡單地表示，「那不是證據」（That’s not the evidence.）。
President Biden contradicted Zelensky tonight as he returned from Asia— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 17, 2022
'That's not the evidence,' he said of Zelensky claim it wasn't Ukrainian missile that hit Poland
Biden heard but refused to answer Q on whether he raised fentanyl and COVID origins with China's President Xi pic.twitter.com/g7ppgNTnOy
