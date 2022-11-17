影／澤倫斯基稱非烏方飛彈落在波蘭 拜登回應了

烏克蘭 總統澤倫斯基 16日堅稱，前一天落在波蘭村莊普熱沃多夫（Przewodów）的飛彈並非來自烏軍。BBC與路透17日報導，美國總統拜登 對他的說法表示懷疑。

據報導跟影像，從亞洲之行回國的拜登抵達白宮時，路透記者馬森（Jeff Mason）提到澤倫斯基說落在波蘭的飛彈不是烏克蘭的，請問他的回應。拜登先眨了幾下眼睛，隨後簡單地表示，「那不是證據」（That’s not the evidence.）。

President Biden contradicted Zelensky tonight as he returned from Asia



'That's not the evidence,' he said of Zelensky claim it wasn't Ukrainian missile that hit Poland



Biden heard but refused to answer Q on whether he raised fentanyl and COVID origins with China's President Xi pic.twitter.com/g7ppgNTnOy