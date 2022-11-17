我的頻道

習在不爽什麼？解讀「抱怨加拿大」影片與中加政治交鋒

洛杉磯運台貨櫃 驚見面目全非美籍女屍「漂流幾天窒息亡」

影／澤倫斯基稱非烏方飛彈落在波蘭 拜登回應了

編譯周辰陽／即時報導
美國總統拜登，攝於17日。（美聯社）
美國總統拜登，攝於17日。（美聯社）

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基16日堅稱，前一天落在波蘭村莊普熱沃多夫（Przewodów）的飛彈並非來自烏軍。BBC與路透17日報導，美國總統拜登對他的說法表示懷疑。

據報導跟影像，從亞洲之行回國的拜登抵達白宮時，路透記者馬森（Jeff Mason）提到澤倫斯基說落在波蘭的飛彈不是烏克蘭的，請問他的回應。拜登先眨了幾下眼睛，隨後簡單地表示，「那不是證據」（That’s not the evidence.）。

飛彈打亂G20峰會 歐美領袖會後「趕去種樹」

