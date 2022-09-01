俄羅斯石油大亨醫院離奇墜樓 成今年以來第7人

我的頻道

編譯張佑生╱即時報導
俄國第二大石油公司Lukoil董事長馬格諾夫（Ravil Maganov）1日從莫斯科中央臨床醫院6樓墜樓，享壽67歲。示意圖。（Ingimage）
俄國第二大石油公司Lukoil董事長馬格諾夫（Ravil Maganov）1日從莫斯科中央臨床醫院6樓墜樓，享壽67歲。每日郵報報導，詭異的是，在馬格諾夫之前，今年已有6名俄國知名人士墜樓。

馬格洛夫在1日早上7點半墜樓，是否涉及他殺仍待調查。他曾在2019年獲得總統普亭頒贈服務勳章。

俄國總統普亭8月31與內閣舉行視訊會議。（美聯社）
