俄羅斯石油大亨醫院離奇墜樓 成今年以來第7人

俄國 第二大石油 公司Lukoil董事長馬格諾夫（Ravil Maganov）1日從莫斯科中央臨床醫院6樓墜樓，享壽67歲。每日郵報報導，詭異的是，在馬格諾夫之前，今年已有6名俄國知名人士墜樓。

馬格洛夫在1日早上7點半墜樓，是否涉及他殺仍待調查。他曾在2019年獲得總統普亭 頒贈服務勳章。

BREAKING:



Ravil Maganov, Chairman of the Board of Lukoil, Russia’s 2nd-largest company & one of the world’s largest oil producers, has died after falling out of a window in Moscow



In March, the board called for a quick termination of the war & expressed empathy for all victims pic.twitter.com/vSnwvKFI8w