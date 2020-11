冰桶挑戰發起人漸凍症病逝 得年37歲

曾席捲全球的冰桶挑戰(Ice Bucket Challenge),讓人們了解漸凍人處境;遺憾的是,共同發起人昆恩(Patrick Quinn)23日逝世,得年37歲。昆恩已為漸凍症所苦七年。

(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE