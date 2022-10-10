影／基輔多處遭俄飛彈報復攻擊 BBC記者「全程見證畫面」曝

烏克蘭首都基輔市中心在當地時間10日上午響起空襲警報，隨後於8時左右傳出數聲爆炸聲，市長克里契科指出皆落在市中心，同時也是基輔數月以來第一次遭到襲擊。（取材自推特）

烏克蘭 首都基輔市中心在當地時間10日上午響起空襲警報，隨後於8時左右傳出數聲爆炸聲，市長克里契科（Vitali Klitschko）指出皆落在市中心，同時也是基輔數月以來第一次遭到襲擊。

多家外媒報導，社群媒體上率先出現基輔發生多達5次爆炸的新聞，當地濃煙四起，爆炸發生之際更有報導稱全國各地都響起空襲警報。烏克蘭一直在為報復性襲擊的可能性做準備，因為連接克里米亞與俄羅斯 的「克赤大橋」（The Kerch bridge）8日才剛發生大爆炸。

烏克蘭高級總統顧問指出，一枚俄羅斯飛彈落在基輔赫魯舍夫斯基紀念碑附近的一條城市街道上。議員岡察琴科（Olexiy Goncharenko）也在推特 上補充說「一枚飛彈正好落在市中心，汽車著火、房子窗戶被打碎、有出現死人」。

This is the city center! But not the government quarter. There is not a single military facility there. Just a center with cafes, restaurants and a university. Russia is a terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/IpF0L5rDjn — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) October 10, 2022

據悉，一枚飛彈擊中基輔大學（Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv）附近一個住宅區、歷史建築區、公園和植物園，加拿大大使的官邸距離爆炸現場僅4個街區。推特上也可以見到轟炸當下正在播報的BBC記者被爆炸聲驚嚇的畫面。

Several missile strikes in the center of Kyiv. Burning cars with people who were commuting to work. The strike was deliberately carried out during rush hour on a busy street to inflict maximum losses and intimidate. A pure act of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/KaOwUSMZio — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 10, 2022