「基輔之鬼」沒死 烏克蘭空軍承認：是鼓舞士氣的神話

英國泰晤士報曾在4月29日披露，據稱曾擊落超過40架俄軍飛機的「基輔之鬼」（Ghost of Kyiv）真實身分，是烏克蘭空軍戰機飛官塔拉巴爾卡少校（Major Stepan Tarabalka），他已在今年3月陣亡。然而，烏克蘭空軍出面闢謠，稱關於「基輔之鬼」陣亡和其真實身分的消息不正確，並承認這事實上是鼓舞烏國士氣的神話。
烏克蘭空軍推文表示：「關於基輔之鬼的死訊不正確。基輔之鬼代表的是戰術航空旅高素質飛行員的集體精神，他們成功保衛首都基輔和該地區。」
The information about the death of the The Ghost of #Kyiv is incorrect. The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region.— Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) May 1, 2022
烏克蘭空軍也在臉書發表貼文稱：「基輔之鬼是烏克蘭人創造出來的超級英雄傳奇。」
