英國支持烏克蘭 用西方國家軍援彈藥攻擊俄羅斯領土

英國 國防部武裝部隊副大臣（Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces）哈佩（James Heappey MP）26日宣稱，英國支持烏克蘭 有權攻擊俄羅斯 領土，且支持烏國使用西方國家的援贈彈藥這麼做。

英國新聞集團旗下泰晤士報廣播（Times Radio）的首席政治評論員費雪（Lucy Fisher）在推特寫道，哈佩做客該台節目時指出，既然莫斯科發動戰爭，基輔鎖定俄羅斯的「縱深與後勤」（Depth' & Logistics）就「完全合法」。

據轉述，哈佩承認西方國家給予烏克蘭的武器「具有可用在越過俄羅斯邊界的射程」。他指出，世界上許多國家操作「進口」的套件，「你往往不會責怪製造的國家，而是發射的國家」。

Heappey recognises the weapons the West is giving to Ukraine 'have the range to be used over the border' of Russia



He notes many countries around world operate 'imported' kit, adding: 'You tend not to blame the country that has manufactured it, but the country that has fired it'