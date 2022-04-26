英國支持烏克蘭 用西方國家軍援彈藥攻擊俄羅斯領土
英國國防部武裝部隊副大臣（Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces）哈佩（James Heappey MP）26日宣稱，英國支持烏克蘭有權攻擊俄羅斯領土，且支持烏國使用西方國家的援贈彈藥這麼做。
英國新聞集團旗下泰晤士報廣播（Times Radio）的首席政治評論員費雪（Lucy Fisher）在推特寫道，哈佩做客該台節目時指出，既然莫斯科發動戰爭，基輔鎖定俄羅斯的「縱深與後勤」（Depth' & Logistics）就「完全合法」。
據轉述，哈佩承認西方國家給予烏克蘭的武器「具有可用在越過俄羅斯邊界的射程」。他指出，世界上許多國家操作「進口」的套件，「你往往不會責怪製造的國家，而是發射的國家」。
Heappey recognises the weapons the West is giving to Ukraine 'have the range to be used over the border' of Russia— Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) April 26, 2022
He notes many countries around world operate 'imported' kit, adding: 'You tend not to blame the country that has manufactured it, but the country that has fired it'
