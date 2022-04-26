我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

曾是海外輿論重地 「多維新聞」驚傳停止運作

芝華埠瘋狂偷車賊 開走救護車 警追80哩驚險攔停

英國支持烏克蘭 用西方國家軍援彈藥攻擊俄羅斯領土

編譯周辰陽／即時報導
英國國防部武裝部隊副大臣哈佩26日宣稱，英國支持烏克蘭有權攻擊俄羅斯領土，且支持烏國使用西方國家的援贈彈藥這麼做。圖為美軍的M777榴彈砲。資料照。(美聯社)
英國國防部武裝部隊副大臣哈佩26日宣稱，英國支持烏克蘭有權攻擊俄羅斯領土，且支持烏國使用西方國家的援贈彈藥這麼做。圖為美軍的M777榴彈砲。資料照。(美聯社)

英國國防部武裝部隊副大臣（Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces）哈佩（James Heappey MP）26日宣稱，英國支持烏克蘭有權攻擊俄羅斯領土，且支持烏國使用西方國家的援贈彈藥這麼做。

英國新聞集團旗下泰晤士報廣播（Times Radio）的首席政治評論員費雪（Lucy Fisher）在推特寫道，哈佩做客該台節目時指出，既然莫斯科發動戰爭，基輔鎖定俄羅斯的「縱深與後勤」（Depth' & Logistics）就「完全合法」。

據轉述，哈佩承認西方國家給予烏克蘭的武器「具有可用在越過俄羅斯邊界的射程」。他指出，世界上許多國家操作「進口」的套件，「你往往不會責怪製造的國家，而是發射的國家」。

俄羅斯 英國 烏克蘭

上一則

俄外長：北約無限擴張導致烏克蘭局勢 基輔沒興趣談判

延伸閱讀

美專家：俄在烏克蘭進展不順 將使中國一旦攻台更致命

美專家：俄在烏克蘭進展不順 將使中國一旦攻台更致命
英國國防部：俄軍有可能試圖包圍烏軍重兵把守陣地

英國國防部：俄軍有可能試圖包圍烏軍重兵把守陣地
英國連鎖超市 逾500商品降價

英國連鎖超市 逾500商品降價
波蘭總理證實提供戰車給烏克蘭 未繼續考慮軍援戰機

波蘭總理證實提供戰車給烏克蘭 未繼續考慮軍援戰機

熱門新聞

俄國總統普亭好友、51歲天然氣工業銀行前總裁阿瓦耶夫（Vladislav Avayev）18日被發現在莫斯科的自宅身亡。取材自推特

普亭好友陳屍豪宅「死因成謎」 孕妻、女兒身上留有槍傷同喪命

2022-04-20 08:29
4名印度男子闖入動物保護區，輪流性侵一隻長達140公分的孟加拉巨蜥。圖為孟加拉巨蜥示意圖。（取材自維基）

4男闖保護區「輪流性侵140公分巨蜥」還用手機拍人獸片

2022-04-19 23:40
俄國總統普亭21日與俄國國防部長紹伊古在克里姆林宮會面，但不難發現普亭看起來有點臃腫，且右手緊抓桌子，健康狀況再掀討論。取材自推特

普亭罹癌？會談時「無力癱坐、手緊抓桌沿」畫面曝光

2022-04-22 22:15
波托申亞（右）與妻女。圖翻攝推特@MattiasSvea

一周內第二起 俄富豪西班牙殺妻女後自殺 案情不單純

2022-04-22 08:17
烏克蘭軍方23日表示，烏軍摧毀了南部刻松(Kherson)地區的俄軍指揮所，當時在指揮所內的兩名俄羅斯將軍陣亡。圖為刻松空軍基地的衛星畫面。美聯社

烏軍摧毀刻松俄軍指揮所 又有2名俄國將軍陣亡

2022-04-23 19:55
北海道知床地區觀光船「KAZU 1」從此港口出發後失聯。(美聯社)

北海道觀光船仍下落不明 夜晚、天氣差搜救困難

2022-04-23 12:16

超人氣

更多 >
紐約粉絲巧遇玄彬、孫藝真 直接請他們吃飯

紐約粉絲巧遇玄彬、孫藝真 直接請他們吃飯
紐約森林小丘棄屍案 兇嫌犯案後若無其事用餐 曾騷擾咖啡店女員工

紐約森林小丘棄屍案 兇嫌犯案後若無其事用餐 曾騷擾咖啡店女員工
上海鋼板封樓 假「大白」站崗 民眾：居民樓成監獄 人又不是牲口

上海鋼板封樓 假「大白」站崗 民眾：居民樓成監獄 人又不是牲口
北京新增封控管控區 民眾陷「囤物資」狂潮

北京新增封控管控區 民眾陷「囤物資」狂潮
馬斯克以440億美元收購推特 股價隨即上揚約6%

馬斯克以440億美元收購推特 股價隨即上揚約6%