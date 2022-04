烏東「硬仗」將至 衛星拍到俄軍車隊集結 澤倫斯基要「平民快撤」

NEW: Russia is sending an 8-mi long convoy of 100s of vehicles, including armored vehicles and artillery southbound through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk.



The convoy is moving about 60 mi east of Ukraine’s 2nd-largest city of Kharkiv, as 🇷🇺 focuses on Donbas.



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/4EJRHSQZvk