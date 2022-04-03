澤倫斯基意外「現身」葛萊美 籲挺烏克蘭：別保持沉默
烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）意外「現身」3日舉行的葛萊美獎活動，希望各界能支持烏克蘭對抗俄羅斯的戰爭。
澤倫斯基出現在美國葛萊美獎頒獎典禮播放的一段影片中，懇求人們在社群媒體和電視上討論這場戰爭。
在歌手約翰傳奇（John Legend）和烏克蘭詩人柳巴·亞金丘克表演前，澤倫斯基在播送的影片中表示：「音樂的對立是什麼？是對被摧毀的城市和被屠殺的民眾保持沉默。」
澤倫斯基說：「用你們的音樂打破沉默。今天就打破，訴說我們的故事。用你們能夠的任何方式支持我們。任何都行，就是不要保持沉默。」
