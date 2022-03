受困烏克蘭南部港口…孟加拉貨船被俄軍飛彈擊中 釀至少1死

彭博社報導,孟加拉籍貨船Banglar Samriddhi號自俄國 入侵烏克蘭 以來,受困在烏國南部奧爾維亞港(Olvia Port),於3日不幸被俄軍飛彈擊中。船上有29名船員,其中一名工程師不幸喪生。

#Sad_News

A Bangladeshi engineer on board was killed following a Russian missile attack on the ship named ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ on Wednesday in Ukraine. The deceased was identified as Hadisur Rahman, who was the third engineer of the Bangladeshi flag carrying ship. pic.twitter.com/JIiZp9YXvT