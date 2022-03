戰爭第六天,烏克蘭 官員說,俄軍已經開始襲擊烏國南部城市赫爾松(Kherson)。BBC報導,稍早在赫爾松機場 附近聽到劇烈爆炸聲響。

視頻顯示俄軍軍車進入烏國南部城市赫爾松。(路透)

Destruction of the Russian SU-25 was reported by Ukrainian Citizens.



Also heard that it was a Ukrainian Fighter that got shot down in an air battle in the Kherson region. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/QZdtFsCoNt