影／神學士領導人上政論節目 士兵帶槍包圍主持人

美軍最後一批部隊30日撤離喀布爾,讓阿富汗神學士 (Taliban,另譯塔利班)正式掌控全國。BBC主播哈基姆(Yalda Hakim)在推特 轉發一支影片,可見到神學士的士兵」荷槍實彈「監視」著政論節目主持人,直指「這是阿富汗政論節目現在看起來的模樣」。

Afghanistan TV - surreal



This is what a political debate now looks like on Afghan TV, Taliban foot soldiers watching over the host. The presenter talks about the collapse of the Ghani govt & says the Islamic Emirate says the Afghan people should not to be afraid #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/oEverVgLOE