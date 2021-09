影／BTS第三度登聯合國 喊話「全世界請接種疫苗」

南韓 天團「防彈少年團」(BTS)享譽國際,最近又獲邀以南韓總統特使、世界青年代表身分,受邀出席紐約聯合國 總部的活動,更以流利英文在聯合國總部發表演講,喊話現在的年輕人是「迎接的一代」,不要害怕改變,也呼籲全世界要趕快接種疫苗 ,如今他們都已經接種疫苗。

"I hope we can fill each of our days to the brim with positive energy. We thought the world had stopped, but it continues to move forward."



