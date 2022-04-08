高球／老虎伍茲名人賽重返球場 首輪並列第10

高球 名將老虎伍茲 （Tiger Woods）睽違17個月、時隔508天，終於在美國名人賽重返球場，並且首輪打出71桿（-1）的成績，目前並列第10位。

綜合媒體報導，伍茲表示：「我感覺很好，繼續努力、繼續恢復。艱難的部分是每晚要恢復。我一直在這麼做。我的團隊做得很好，幫助我準備好」。

伍茲日前在推特 上寫道，他參賽是不是只有激發球迷熱情這個作用，「要到比賽才知道」，但「我想，能讓自己再次來到這裡，走到這種程度，已經算是成功了」。

“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception,” Woods said of his return to competitive golf. He will tee off tomorrow at 1:41 p.m. ET. – TGRhttps://t.co/T5znOzOmZm