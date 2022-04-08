高球／老虎伍茲名人賽重返球場 首輪並列第10

我的頻道

體育新聞組／綜合報導
高球名將老虎伍茲睽違17個月、時隔508天，終於在美國名人賽重返球場。（歐新社）
高球名將老虎伍茲睽違17個月、時隔508天，終於在美國名人賽重返球場。（歐新社）

高球名將老虎伍茲（Tiger Woods）睽違17個月、時隔508天，終於在美國名人賽重返球場，並且首輪打出71桿（-1）的成績，目前並列第10位。

綜合媒體報導，伍茲表示：「我感覺很好，繼續努力、繼續恢復。艱難的部分是每晚要恢復。我一直在這麼做。我的團隊做得很好，幫助我準備好」。

伍茲日前在推特上寫道，他參賽是不是只有激發球迷熱情這個作用，「要到比賽才知道」，但「我想，能讓自己再次來到這裡，走到這種程度，已經算是成功了」。

高球 老虎伍茲 推特

