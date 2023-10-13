MLB／連兩年淘汰勇士寫紀錄 哈波：這就是球團花錢的原因

費城 人隊12日以3：1擊敗勇士 隊，連2年在分區系列賽「下剋上」淘汰勇士，晉級國聯冠軍戰。今年重金補強的游擊手透納（Trea Turner）單場4支4，前年加盟的卡斯特蘭諾斯（Nick Castellanos）連2戰雙響砲，強打哈波（Bryce Harper）賽後直言，這就是球團花錢的原因。

費城人近年在自由市場網羅多名好手，本季團隊薪資2.45億美元排大聯盟第5，僅次大都會 、洋基、教士和遊騎兵。強打哈波（Bryce Harper）合約為13年3.3億美元、透納11年3億美元、王牌投手惠勒（Zack Wheeler）5年1.18億美元、捕手瑞爾穆托（J.T. Realmuto）5年1.15億美元，卡斯特蘭諾也有5年1億美元。

哈波賽後和隊友們盡情享受香檳浴，他受訪時稱讚勇士隊今年的成就，並表示主場優勢確實存在，「蘇亞雷斯（Ranger Suarez）投得非常好，牛棚投手也守住局面，卡斯特蘭諾斯和透納都打得非常好，這就是你花錢的原因，寶貝」。

Just Bryce Harper shirtless and Fletcher Cox rocking out to dancing on my own… nothing to see here #phillies pic.twitter.com/oSL8Tim4ad

據《ESPN》統計，費城人成為史上第一支連2年淘汰同一支球隊、且連2年例行賽勝場數都少對方10場以上的球隊。卡斯特蘭諾斯則成為史上首位連2場季後賽雙響砲的選手，他賽後表示，「難以置信，我永遠不會忘記這件事」。

Another year, another Phillies upset over the Braves.



Last season, Philly had 14 fewer wins than Atlanta... this season Philly had 14 fewer wins than Atlanta...



It's the first time ever that one team eliminated another in consecutive postseasons after having 10 fewer wins each… pic.twitter.com/x3L0KqtCyF