我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

布碌崙校園霸凌…華裔家長持續示威 要求開除涉案學生

紐約法拉盛抓擺攤 華人超市貨架也被抄

MLB／連兩年淘汰勇士寫紀錄 哈波：這就是球團花錢的原因

體育新聞組／綜合報導
哈波享受香檳浴。（路透）
哈波享受香檳浴。（路透）

費城人隊12日以3：1擊敗勇士隊，連2年在分區系列賽「下剋上」淘汰勇士，晉級國聯冠軍戰。今年重金補強的游擊手透納（Trea Turner）單場4支4，前年加盟的卡斯特蘭諾斯（Nick Castellanos）連2戰雙響砲，強打哈波（Bryce Harper）賽後直言，這就是球團花錢的原因。

費城人近年在自由市場網羅多名好手，本季團隊薪資2.45億美元排大聯盟第5，僅次大都會、洋基、教士和遊騎兵。強打哈波（Bryce Harper）合約為13年3.3億美元、透納11年3億美元、王牌投手惠勒（Zack Wheeler）5年1.18億美元、捕手瑞爾穆托（J.T. Realmuto）5年1.15億美元，卡斯特蘭諾也有5年1億美元。

哈波賽後和隊友們盡情享受香檳浴，他受訪時稱讚勇士隊今年的成就，並表示主場優勢確實存在，「蘇亞雷斯（Ranger Suarez）投得非常好，牛棚投手也守住局面，卡斯特蘭諾斯和透納都打得非常好，這就是你花錢的原因，寶貝」。

據《ESPN》統計，費城人成為史上第一支連2年淘汰同一支球隊、且連2年例行賽勝場數都少對方10場以上的球隊。卡斯特蘭諾斯則成為史上首位連2場季後賽雙響砲的選手，他賽後表示，「難以置信，我永遠不會忘記這件事」。

勇士 費城 大都會

上一則

NBA／看好波爾成哈登第二 球星賈奈特：沒砍60分我會驚訝

延伸閱讀

MLB／卡斯特蘭諾斯連2場雙響砲第一人 費城人晉國聯冠軍賽

MLB／卡斯特蘭諾斯連2場雙響砲第一人 費城人晉國聯冠軍賽
MLB／響尾蛇單局4轟橫掃道奇 睽違16年重返國聯冠軍戰

MLB／響尾蛇單局4轟橫掃道奇 睽違16年重返國聯冠軍戰
MLB／基特讚大谷「獨角獸」 盼他繼續二刀流

MLB／基特讚大谷「獨角獸」 盼他繼續二刀流
MLB／基特盛讚大谷翔平是「獨角獸」希望他未來繼續二刀流

MLB／基特盛讚大谷翔平是「獨角獸」希望他未來繼續二刀流

熱門新聞

南韓競速溜冰選手鄭喆元（右）2日在杭州亞運男子3000公尺接力賽決賽中太早比出慶祝手勢，遭中華隊以0.01秒之差逆轉勝。（路透）

0.01秒之差丟金 南韓選手IG「全黑圖」發文再道歉

2023-10-05 11:49
10月8日晚，杭州第19屆亞運會閉幕式在杭州奧體中心體育場舉行。圖為閉幕式現場。 中新社

杭州亞運／閉幕式直播 團隊延續「中國式浪漫」

2023-10-08 08:44
杭州亞運5日舉行的女子籃球決賽中，中國隊以74比72戰勝日本隊，奪得冠軍。圖為中國隊。新華社

杭州亞運╱9秒絕殺 中國女籃擊敗日本 奪金牌

2023-10-05 12:35
10月8日晚，杭州第19屆亞運會閉幕式在杭州奧體中心體育場舉行。圖為第20屆亞運會主辦城市名古屋文藝表演。 中新社

杭州亞運閉幕式畫下句點 交棒下屆主辦城市名古屋

2023-10-08 10:04
內馬爾分享女兒出生的喜訊。（Getty Images）

內馬爾升格當爸 未婚妻產下愛女 甜曬一家三口照片

2023-10-06 22:40
經過兩年調養後復出的美國體操天后西蒙‧拜爾絲，4日在復出後的首場國際賽事中表現亮眼，贏得她個人第20面世錦賽金牌。圖為她當天在平衡木比賽中。(Getty Images)

美國女子體操創歷史 世錦賽7連霸 拜爾絲第20金入袋

2023-10-04 21:11

超人氣

更多 >
不為買房或車 美國人現在儲蓄的最大目標竟是...

不為買房或車 美國人現在儲蓄的最大目標竟是...
舊金山中國領事館襲擊案嫌疑人身分曝光

舊金山中國領事館襲擊案嫌疑人身分曝光
清潔磁磚、縫隙省力效率高 電動刷兩萬人愛

清潔磁磚、縫隙省力效率高 電動刷兩萬人愛
被擄中以混血女 今天生日 父母出面求中國人幫幫忙

被擄中以混血女 今天生日 父母出面求中國人幫幫忙
前哈瑪斯領袖號召抗爭 紐約市警周五起全體著制服待命

前哈瑪斯領袖號召抗爭 紐約市警周五起全體著制服待命