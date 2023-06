MLB／大谷單場雙響砲 20轟暫居美聯全壘打王

last year, Shohei Ohtani became the 1st player to finish top-15 in MLB in both HR hit AND pitching K’s in a season since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893



HE’S CURRENTLY TOP-3 in MLB IN EACH IN 2023!!!!!



T-2nd in HR, 3rd in K’s https://t.co/yEKMyzwa56