NBA／米契爾拉傷休兵…泰托姆率綠衫軍退騎士 強勢聽牌

🏆 MONDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆



Jayson Tatum drops 33 PTS for the second game in a row as the @celtics win Game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead!



Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 8 REB

Jrue Holiday: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL

Darius Garland: 30 PTS, 7 AST, 4 3PM



Game 5: Wednesday at 7pm/et on… pic.twitter.com/CmnjamER09