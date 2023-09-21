NBA／傳魔獸得到勇士老將支持簽約 格林喊希望別再有人洩密

據Bleacher Report記者杜馬斯（Jason Dumas）消息，「魔獸」霍華德（Dwight Howard）已完成勇士 隊試訓，最快20日就會簽約。

據先前報導，勇士將這次會面視為普通試訓，霍華德只是其中一個選擇。不過杜馬斯發文指出，霍華德已完成2天試訓，勇士老將們同意將他納入球隊，勇士最快20日決定是否簽下他。

杜馬斯還爆料，霍華德當地時間周四會前往洛杉磯 ，跟格林（Draymond Green）和保羅（Chris Paul）一起訓練。

值得一提的是格林特別轉發這則爆料，並且寫下：「希望總有一天，所有事情都不會被洩密，不過我只能說杜馬斯你真行，但未來一定不會再發生，這是我的夢想。」似乎暗喻這則消息是真的。

One day, one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you btw Jason. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream https://t.co/X3HJmGei0T

現年37歲的霍華德上次在NBA出賽是2021-22賽季，當時他在湖人 出賽60場，平均得到6.2分5.9籃板。他去年加盟台灣T1聯盟桃園雲豹隊，留下場均23.2分16.2籃板5助攻數據。

Source: Dwight Howard has wrapped up his two-day interview process with the Warriors. A decision could come as soon as today. The vets have signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold. He will now head to LA to workout with Draymond & CP3 on Thursday.