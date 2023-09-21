我的頻道

NBA／傳魔獸得到勇士老將支持簽約 格林喊希望別再有人洩密

聯合新聞網／即時報導
魔獸(右)得到勇士老將支持。（美聯社）
魔獸(右)得到勇士老將支持。（美聯社）

據Bleacher Report記者杜馬斯（Jason Dumas）消息，「魔獸」霍華德（Dwight Howard）已完成勇士隊試訓，最快20日就會簽約。

據先前報導，勇士將這次會面視為普通試訓，霍華德只是其中一個選擇。不過杜馬斯發文指出，霍華德已完成2天試訓，勇士老將們同意將他納入球隊，勇士最快20日決定是否簽下他。

杜馬斯還爆料，霍華德當地時間周四會前往洛杉磯，跟格林（Draymond Green）和保羅（Chris Paul）一起訓練。

值得一提的是格林特別轉發這則爆料，並且寫下：「希望總有一天，所有事情都不會被洩密，不過我只能說杜馬斯你真行，但未來一定不會再發生，這是我的夢想。」似乎暗喻這則消息是真的。

現年37歲的霍華德上次在NBA出賽是2021-22賽季，當時他在湖人出賽60場，平均得到6.2分5.9籃板。他去年加盟台灣T1聯盟桃園雲豹隊，留下場均23.2分16.2籃板5助攻數據。

