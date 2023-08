NBA／莫蘭特老爸也不挺 還不避諱以兒子為例警惕訓練營學員

灰熊球星莫蘭特(Ja Morant)是NBA 近年來最爭議不斷的球員,不只發言時常引來熱議,目前也將因被拍到持槍而在新賽季禁賽25場,令灰熊一個頭兩個大,他的父親老莫蘭特老莫蘭特(Tee Morant)近期也公開以兒子為例子警告年輕球員。

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him. He got in trouble because of his decisions.”



