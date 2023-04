NBA／葛蘭德半場26分 騎士鎖死尼克扳平系列賽

Darius Garland (32 PTS, 7 AST, 6-10 3PM) was on fire in Game 2 as Cleveland secured the win!



The Cavaliers will be in New York for Game 3 with the series evened up at 1-1 🍿



CLE/NYK Game 3 ➡ Friday, 8:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/7y7eMax20T