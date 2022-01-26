我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

Fed升息訴求「靈活」 從美股急縮反彈漲勢看市場反應

巧合？世衛執委會 2國發言挺台 口譯都出包

NBA／布萊恩逝世2周年 湖人官方發推緬懷：永遠的家人

記者蔡佳霖／綜合報導
傳奇球星布萊恩逝世兩周年，球迷與球星都發起紀念活動。（美聯社）
傳奇球星布萊恩逝世兩周年，球迷與球星都發起紀念活動。（美聯社）

為紀念傳奇球星布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）逝世兩周年，湖人官方在社群上發了一張他和女兒Gigi的照片，並且寫道：「永遠的家人」；除此之外，聯盟許多球隊和球員也都發文緬懷這位偉大球星。

這一天也是退役球星卡特（Vince Carter）的44歲生日，他有感而發地表示：「又迎來了新的一年，我很感激，但我也很難把當成一件值得慶賀的事情，就在同一個日子裡，世界失去了一位偉大的球員。安息吧，布萊恩，對於我們之間的競爭和友誼，我要說聲謝謝你。」

不僅是NBA球隊和球星發文緬懷，像是足球名門巴塞隆納和AC米蘭也都放上布萊恩過去穿上該隊球衣的照片來紀念。

社群 足球 湖人

上一則

澳網／輸2贏3大逆轉闖4強 梅德維夫保球王機會

下一則

國際奧會：上周與彭帥通話 期待北京冬奧見面

延伸閱讀

NBA／布萊恩空難照片外流 遺孀求償 加索妻子將任證人

NBA／布萊恩空難照片外流 遺孀求償 加索妻子將任證人
拜登免費發5億盒新冠檢測劑 業者嘆生產人手不足

拜登免費發5億盒新冠檢測劑 業者嘆生產人手不足
東加火山噴發「如開香檳」 專家:岩漿氣體及水蒸氣受壓

東加火山噴發「如開香檳」 專家:岩漿氣體及水蒸氣受壓
金球獎視帝超嗆 直接奚落強尼戴普：過譽又浮誇

金球獎視帝超嗆 直接奚落強尼戴普：過譽又浮誇

熱門新聞

北京冬奧下個月4日即將登場，圖為一名工作人員21日在裝設看板。(Getty Images)

紐時：從2008奧運到今年冬奧 中國不屑再討好國際

2022-01-23 02:34
塞爾蒂克隊中鋒康特。(路透資料照片)

NBA／才邀訪中國 康特：姚明Instagram封鎖我

2022-01-24 01:06
大聯盟退役投手、曾在2009到11年效力洋基隊的米崔，因為殺害前女友1歲10個月大的女兒，遭判刑50年定讞。(Getty Images)

前洋基投手姦殺1歲女童 遭判刑50年

2022-01-22 23:41
球迷穿著「彭帥在那裡？」的衣服遭到驅逐。 取材自推特

澳網／穿「彭帥在哪裡」 球迷遭驅離

2022-01-23 07:58
網球名將約克維奇因為拒打新冠疫苗，遭澳洲政府驅逐出境，如今又有新聞爆料約克維奇是一家丹麥生物技術公司的股東，該公司旨在開發一種不涉及疫苗接種的治療新冠肺炎的方法。（美聯社）

投資非疫苗療法？路透：約克維奇是丹麥生技公司大股東

2022-01-19 20:36
納達爾不斷後退的髮際線一直是球迷們討論的話題。圖為他19日參加澳網的照片。(路透)

澳網／納達爾的頭髮怎麼了？ 球迷呼喊救救髮際線

2022-01-23 00:06

超人氣

更多 >
每人3個免費N95口罩 全美開始發

每人3個免費N95口罩 全美開始發
亞變種出沒「隱形Omicron」速增 世衛警告

亞變種出沒「隱形Omicron」速增 世衛警告
東北風暴本周末襲擊大紐約 降雪最高12吋 辦年貨要趁早

東北風暴本周末襲擊大紐約 降雪最高12吋 辦年貨要趁早
華爾街日報：普亭欺烏克蘭的勇氣 美中德給的

華爾街日報：普亭欺烏克蘭的勇氣 美中德給的
成龍率領60香港巨星獻唱冬奧主題曲 豪華超陣容

成龍率領60香港巨星獻唱冬奧主題曲 豪華超陣容