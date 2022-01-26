NBA／布萊恩逝世2周年 湖人官方發推緬懷：永遠的家人
為紀念傳奇球星布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）逝世兩周年，湖人官方在社群上發了一張他和女兒Gigi的照片，並且寫道：「永遠的家人」；除此之外，聯盟許多球隊和球員也都發文緬懷這位偉大球星。
Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OkjOI6oplm— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2022
這一天也是退役球星卡特（Vince Carter）的44歲生日，他有感而發地表示：「又迎來了新的一年，我很感激，但我也很難把當成一件值得慶賀的事情，就在同一個日子裡，世界失去了一位偉大的球員。安息吧，布萊恩，對於我們之間的競爭和友誼，我要說聲謝謝你。」
I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one.— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2022
So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship.#8/24 pic.twitter.com/3eLr9cT6gS
不僅是NBA球隊和球星發文緬懷，像是足球名門巴塞隆納和AC米蘭也都放上布萊恩過去穿上該隊球衣的照片來紀念。
