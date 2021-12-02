NBA／詹姆斯複檢8次「全是陰性」將復出對戰快艇

日前對國王賽前驚傳確診而導致觸發健康安全協議，湖人 隊詹姆斯（LeBron James）自行返回洛杉磯 隔離且缺席該場賽事。最新消息是他近日8次診斷結果全為陰性，NBA官方已經決定詹姆斯可以順利回歸，3日晚上將在「洛城內戰」披掛上陣對戰快艇。

《The Athletic》記者查拉尼亞（Shams Charania）報導，詹姆斯採檢陽性應為結果非定論亦即是偽陽。聯盟官方聲明也證實，最初一連串診斷確實結果有所矛盾，而詹姆斯後續推特發言更被解讀為暗示不滿，他媒體日曾透露曾接種過疫苗 。

James has had multiple rounds of negative test results since returning to Los Angeles from Sacramento on Tuesday evening, multiple sources said. It appears the initial positive test ultimately was inconclusive result. https://t.co/p9FO9zUv1r