NBA／詹姆斯複檢8次「全是陰性」將復出對戰快艇

記者陳元廷／綜合外電報導
詹姆斯。（美聯社）
詹姆斯。（美聯社）

日前對國王賽前驚傳確診而導致觸發健康安全協議，湖人隊詹姆斯（LeBron James）自行返回洛杉磯隔離且缺席該場賽事。最新消息是他近日8次診斷結果全為陰性，NBA官方已經決定詹姆斯可以順利回歸，3日晚上將在「洛城內戰」披掛上陣對戰快艇。

《The Athletic》記者查拉尼亞（Shams Charania）報導，詹姆斯採檢陽性應為結果非定論亦即是偽陽。聯盟官方聲明也證實，最初一連串診斷確實結果有所矛盾，而詹姆斯後續推特發言更被解讀為暗示不滿，他媒體日曾透露曾接種過疫苗

