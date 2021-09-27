NBA／「味嗅覺喪失」布克在電玩直播證實確診新冠

太陽26日發表聲明表示，布克（Devin Booker）觸發健康安全協議，預計缺席27日媒體日及隨後展開訓練營前段，而本人也在電玩直播透露確診消息。

亞利桑那體育記者歐森（Kellan Olson）指出，布克於Twitch直播講到，他已經確診1周，期間出現味嗅覺喪失，不過如今已康復，但未表明是否接種疫苗 。

Devin Booker on his Twitch stream (https://t.co/tm4EgGPJBg) confirms he has COVID-19. Said it has been about a week and he'll be back in no time. He said he's straight right now and the worst part is no taste and smell. He did not want to say if he has been vaccinated or not.