NBA／「味嗅覺喪失」布克在電玩直播證實確診新冠

記者陳元廷／綜合報導
太陽主將布克在電玩直播透露確診消息。（路透）
太陽主將布克在電玩直播透露確診消息。（路透）

太陽26日發表聲明表示，布克（Devin Booker）觸發健康安全協議，預計缺席27日媒體日及隨後展開訓練營前段，而本人也在電玩直播透露確診消息。

亞利桑那體育記者歐森（Kellan Olson）指出，布克於Twitch直播講到，他已經確診1周，期間出現味嗅覺喪失，不過如今已康復，但未表明是否接種疫苗

主帥威廉斯（Monty Williams）談到布克缺席則說：「布克就是預計缺席幾天時間，這點我不會太擔心，你們都對布克很熟悉，他肯定迫不及待想要回歸打球。」

威廉

