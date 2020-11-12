NBA／柯瑞揪勇士隊友練球 林書豪也在列！
日前被中國籃球記者報導有望加入勇士，之後更遭網友直擊與湯普森（Klay Thompson）一同練球，如今林書豪在Instagram發限時動態，轉發一位攝影師拍攝柯瑞（Stephen Curry）與其他勇士隊友練球模樣，沒想到他也赫然出現其中。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
In preparing for my NBA comeback, I had 3 goals: 1. Now that my body has been healthy for two straight seasons, to get it stronger than its ever been 2. Implement my lower release/more fluid shot into all different scenarios: catch and shoot, off-ball movement, pnr, transition, iso, etc 3. Mix in more shiftiness and change-of-pace vs only relying on my pure speed/athleticism Im staying immersed in the present but veryyyy excited for the future #FaithOverFear #Dec22 @jlawbball @meek_media
來源：Instagram
這位名叫希門尼斯（Jordan Jimenez）攝影師在Instagram分享許多勇士球員私下訓練照片，其中林書豪轉發的那組照片中，不但有頂黑人辮且綁頭巾的柯瑞，更有一票勇士球員在其中，而身著黑色T恤的林書豪也在練球行列之中。
現身其中的其他勇士成員包括有：克里斯（Marquese Chriss）、托斯卡諾安德森（Juan Toscano-Anderson）、魯尼（Kevon Looney）、帕斯柯爾（Eric Paschall）等人，這也給外界更大揣測聯想空間，林書豪是否有機會加入勇士重返NBA。
上一則
MLB／禁賽1年回鍋 柯拉：我不是勵志故事
下一則
FB留言