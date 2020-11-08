朱立倫祝賀：過去訪美曾與白登有數面之緣 替他開心

國民黨前主席朱立倫。(本報資料照片)

國民黨前主席上午在臉書祝賀美國 民主黨總統候選人白登 總與副總統候選人賀錦麗獲得美國大選的勝利。朱立倫說，大家期待白登總統能夠重新團結美國、領導世界、共同對抗疫情，同時重建經濟、促進世界的和平。

朱立倫表示，過去訪美時，曾與白登有過數面之緣，替他開心。希望未來台灣 持續維持與兩黨互動，台美關係向前邁進一步。

朱立倫英文祝賀全文：

I would like to extend my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!

We are confident that the president will reunite the nation, assume global leadership in combatting the pandemic together, while restoring the economy and strengthening peace.

I had the pleasure of meeting Joe on several occasions while visiting the U.S. I am hopeful that the U.S. and Taiwan will further its relations under the 46th U.S. president. We will continue to work with both the GOP and Democrats in this effort.