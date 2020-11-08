朱立倫祝賀：過去訪美曾與白登有數面之緣 替他開心
國民黨前主席上午在臉書祝賀美國民主黨總統候選人白登總與副總統候選人賀錦麗獲得美國大選的勝利。朱立倫說，大家期待白登總統能夠重新團結美國、領導世界、共同對抗疫情，同時重建經濟、促進世界的和平。
朱立倫表示，過去訪美時，曾與白登有過數面之緣，替他開心。希望未來台灣持續維持與兩黨互動，台美關係向前邁進一步。
朱立倫英文祝賀全文：
I would like to extend my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!
We are confident that the president will reunite the nation, assume global leadership in combatting the pandemic together, while restoring the economy and strengthening peace.
I had the pleasure of meeting Joe on several occasions while visiting the U.S. I am hopeful that the U.S. and Taiwan will further its relations under the 46th U.S. president. We will continue to work with both the GOP and Democrats in this effort.
