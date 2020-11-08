我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

1張圖看疫情：全美確診986萬例 加州逼近97萬

白登再攀顛峰！29歲最年輕參議員到77歲最老總統

朱立倫祝賀：過去訪美曾與白登有數面之緣 替他開心

記者劉宛琳／台北8日電
國民黨前主席朱立倫。(本報資料照片)
國民黨前主席朱立倫。(本報資料照片)

國民黨前主席上午在臉書祝賀美國民主黨總統候選人白登總與副總統候選人賀錦麗獲得美國大選的勝利。朱立倫說，大家期待白登總統能夠重新團結美國、領導世界、共同對抗疫情，同時重建經濟、促進世界的和平。

朱立倫表示，過去訪美時，曾與白登有過數面之緣，替他開心。希望未來台灣持續維持與兩黨互動，台美關係向前邁進一步。

朱立倫英文祝賀全文：

I would like to extend my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!

We are confident that the president will reunite the nation, assume global leadership in combatting the pandemic together, while restoring the economy and strengthening peace.

I had the pleasure of meeting Joe on several occasions while visiting the U.S. I am hopeful that the U.S. and Taiwan will further its relations under the 46th U.S. president. We will continue to work with both the GOP and Democrats in this effort.

美國 白登 台灣

上一則

相互扶持30年 阿公圓了癌末嬤婚禮夢 獻唱「家後」催淚

下一則

逾越職權回應蔡習會？ 蘇貞昌：台灣不接受一個中國

延伸閱讀

若白登當選美國總統 朱立倫：美台關係不會惡化

若白登當選美國總統 朱立倫：美台關係不會惡化
美國大選 民進黨押寶明顯 朱立倫：台灣恐承擔選舉後果

美國大選 民進黨押寶明顯 朱立倫：台灣恐承擔選舉後果
吳釗燮撇支持川普 朱立倫：是嗎？現在髮夾彎太晚了

吳釗燮撇支持川普 朱立倫：是嗎？現在髮夾彎太晚了
朱立倫詢問是否要選桃園市長 江啟臣曖昧回應

朱立倫詢問是否要選桃園市長 江啟臣曖昧回應

熱門新聞

內政部長徐國勇2日列席立法院內政委員會，被問到行政院治安會報已多久未召開，一度語塞。（記者曾原信／攝影）

治安會報一年沒開…江啟臣嗆蘇：有臉懲下屬?

2020-11-03 02:27
總統大選持續開票，原本初期氣勢較好的川普有逐漸被白登逆轉跡象。Getty Images

白登逆轉中！獨派急忙從「天佑台灣」變「一個災難」

2020-11-05 16:33
張毅（左）和楊惠姍成立「琉璃工房」，將雕刻品推廣到全世界。（本報資料照片）

張毅病逝 當年三角戀化煙雨 光陰讓他與前妻關係昇華

2020-11-02 02:25
王令麟（中）強調，蔡咪咪（左）是永遠的至親家人。圖為2003年蔡咪咪與婆婆陳佩芳（右），陪王令麟受頒輔大名譽博士。（翻攝自王令麟部落格）

滯美分隔13年 蔡咪咪訴離王令麟 「沒要求財產」

2020-11-04 02:28
台灣最擔心的是，目前傳出白登要重用的國安與外交官員，還是中國所知道的歐巴馬時代「熟面孔」，勢必在對台政策上受限於對中政策。(Grtty Images)

台灣盡是川粉 押寶極端不智

2020-10-31 19:37
美國總統川普。(路透 )

新聞評論／把台炒成「川粉國」 蔡政府選前覺悟已太遲

2020-11-02 02:26

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
大選開票結果／「我們是美利堅合眾國 」 白登勝選聲明籲團結

大選開票結果／「我們是美利堅合眾國 」 白登勝選聲明籲團結
白登拿下賓州 贏得美國大選

白登拿下賓州 贏得美國大選
白登為何能在喬州翻轉? 因為有她…

白登為何能在喬州翻轉? 因為有她…
傳出敗選消息後 川普自高球場返回白宮

傳出敗選消息後 川普自高球場返回白宮
「你被開除了！」川普華府驚奇落幕 選民回贈他的名言

「你被開除了！」川普華府驚奇落幕 選民回贈他的名言