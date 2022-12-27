我的頻道

紐時：退休族不願再重返職場 缺工、通膨問題難解

赴中國免隔離 紐約華人熱議返鄉 但航班仍少票價也高

蔡英文宣布兵役延長 AIT發文：歡迎台灣改革徵兵制

記者程遠述／台北即時報導
美國在台協會（AIT）發文表示，歡迎台灣最近針對徵兵制改革的宣布，彰顯台灣對自我防衛的承諾。（翻攝自美國在台協會臉書）
美國在台協會（AIT）發文表示，歡迎台灣最近針對徵兵制改革的宣布，彰顯台灣對自我防衛的承諾。（翻攝自美國在台協會臉書）

蔡英文總統27日舉行記者會，宣布義務役兵役延長至一年。美國在台協會（AIT）發文表示，歡迎台灣最近針對徵兵制改革的宣布，彰顯台灣對自我防衛的承諾，並強調美國會遵循台灣關係法與一個中國政策的承諾，持續協助台灣維持足夠的自我防禦能力。

AIT發言人並在臉書貼出中文和英文表示，美國對台灣的承諾，以及台灣為強化自我防衛能力所採取的步驟，有助於維持台灣海峽與區域的和平與穩定，美國持續支持兩岸問題以和平方式解決，且反對海峽兩岸任何一方改變現狀。

AIT發文全文：

「我們歡迎台灣最近針對徵兵制改革的宣布。此宣布彰顯了台灣對自我防衛的承諾並強化嚇阻能力。我們遵循台灣關係法與一個中國政策的承諾，持續協助台灣維持足夠的自我防禦能力。美國對台灣的承諾，以及台灣為強化自我防衛能力所採取的步驟，有助於維持台灣海峽與區域的和平與穩定。美國持續支持兩岸問題以和平方式解決，且反對海峽兩岸任何一方改變現狀。」-- 美國在台協會發言人

“We welcome Taiwan’s recent announcement on conscription reform, which underscores Taiwan’s commitment to self-defense and strengthens deterrence. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and our one China policy. The United States’ commitment to Taiwan and steps Taiwan takes to enhance its self-defense capabilities contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region. The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, and oppose any unilateral changes in the status quo by either side.” – AIT Spokesperson

AIT 台灣關係法 蔡英文

台灣義務役期延長1年 蔡英文：沒有美方壓力

台灣義務役期延長1年 蔡英文：沒有美方壓力

觀察站／釋疑役期延長 蔡英文隔744天終於開記者會

台灣兵役將延長為1年 影響2005年後出生役男

綠內鬥暗潮洶湧 蔡英文進退維谷

