影／阿富汗人攀上飛機逃難 才升空就墜落斃命

神學士 奪下阿富汗 後，數以千計阿富汗民眾今天湧入首都喀布爾機場 停機坪，盼能登機逃出阿富汗。阿富汗Asvaka新聞社與BNO News報導，至少有3人攀上飛機升空後，從飛機上墜落斃命。

Asvaka新聞社在推特公布一段影片，一架飛機從喀布爾機場起飛後，民眾在跑道上拍到有人從飛機上墜落，許多人跑向墜落方向查看。

Exclusive- A clear video (from other angle) of men falling from C-17. They were Clinging to some parts of the plane that took off from Kabul airport today. #Talibans #Afghanistan #Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/CMNW5ngqrK