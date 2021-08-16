影／阿富汗人攀上飛機逃難 才升空就墜落斃命

我的頻道

編譯李京倫／綜合報導
數以百計阿富汗人16日在喀布爾機場停機坪等著登機出逃。Getty Images
神學士奪下阿富汗後，數以千計阿富汗民眾今天湧入首都喀布爾機場停機坪，盼能登機逃出阿富汗。阿富汗Asvaka新聞社與BNO News報導，至少有3人攀上飛機升空後，從飛機上墜落斃命。

Asvaka新聞社在推特公布一段影片，一架飛機從喀布爾機場起飛後，民眾在跑道上拍到有人從飛機上墜落，許多人跑向墜落方向查看。

阿富汗 機場 神學士

